Over 177,000 people without power due to storm in West Michigan

During Thursday night's storms winds reached over 60 mph with severe lightning and quarter-sized hail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 8:38 p.m. Thursday, severe thunderstorms were located all across Kent County and surrounding counties.

As of 10:05 p.m. Consumers Energy reported over 177,000 customers without power, that number was continuing to rise.

Get up to date power outage information and restoration times from from Consumers Energy at ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageMap.

Consumers Energy says that they are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. They are asking people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report them by calling consumers energy at 1-800-477-5050.

