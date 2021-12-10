Overnight storms leave behind damage in West Michigan

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Van Buren and Kent Counties, but the storms widespread and affected counties along the lakeshore.

Storms swept through West Michigan Monday night into Tuesday morning, leaving behind downed treed and power outages.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, more than 7,160 costumers were without power following the storms. Allegan County had the most outages, with 3,231 costumers without power. That number was followed by Ottawa County, with 1,063 costumers without power.