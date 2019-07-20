GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Severe weather and thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan Friday night and into Saturday morning, and it made its mark.

Downed power lines, fallen trees and debris have been strewn across local roadways, and hundreds of thousands of people are without power Saturday morning, according to Consumers Energy.

Images from the aftermath of the storm show tree limbs and branches on the ground in roads and yards throughout West Michigan.

Saturday morning storm damage

