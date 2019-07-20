GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Severe weather and thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan Friday night through Saturday morning. Then the region was hit again with strong winds and heavy rain Saturday afternoon.

Downed power lines, fallen trees and debris have been strewn across local roadways, 200,000 lost power according to Consumers Energy.

RELATED: Jenison cleaning up after being hit with 'violent' storm

Images from the aftermath of the storm show tree limbs and branches on the ground in roads and yards throughout West Michigan.

Saturday's storm damage A house's garage roof was completely torn off in the storms that hit overnight on July 20, 2019 in Jenison.

As the second wave of storms rolled into West Michigan, there were some spooky clouds spotted in the sky. Here are some photos of those:

Storm clouds roll across West Michigan Ramona Okkema - Blanchard Pat Mortensen - Mecosta Nichole Peterson - North Muskegon Channel Chad Postema - Grand Haven Jennifer Johnson - Croton Pond Justin Brand - Newaygo Alyssia Johnson - Hudsonville Sara Holweda - Zeeland Michael Vermeulen - Hudonsville

If you have an image you want to share, go to the 13 ON YOUR SIDE share page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter