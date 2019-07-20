GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Severe weather and thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan Friday night through Saturday morning. Then the region was hit again with strong winds and heavy rain Saturday afternoon. 

Downed power lines, fallen trees and debris have been strewn across local roadways, 200,000 lost power according to Consumers Energy. 

RELATED: Jenison cleaning up after being hit with 'violent' storm

Images from the aftermath of the storm show tree limbs and branches on the ground in roads and yards throughout West Michigan.

Saturday's storm damage
01 / 13
02 / 13
03 / 13
04 / 13
05 / 13
06 / 13
07 / 13
08 / 13
09 / 13
10 / 13
11 / 13
12 / 13
13 / 13
A house's garage roof was completely torn off in the storms that hit overnight on July 20, 2019 in Jenison.

As the second wave of storms rolled into West Michigan, there were some spooky clouds spotted in the sky. Here are some photos of those: 

Storm clouds roll across West Michigan
01 / 09
Ramona Okkema - Blanchard
02 / 09
Pat Mortensen - Mecosta
03 / 09
Nichole Peterson - North Muskegon Channel
04 / 09
Chad Postema - Grand Haven
05 / 09
Jennifer Johnson - Croton Pond
06 / 09
Justin Brand - Newaygo
07 / 09
Alyssia Johnson - Hudsonville
08 / 09
Sara Holweda - Zeeland
09 / 09
Michael Vermeulen - Hudonsville

If you have an image you want to share, go to the 13 ON YOUR SIDE share page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.  

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter 