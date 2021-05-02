Snow doesn't stop pizza: delivery drivers brave the wintery conditions

Already doing twice as many deliveries due to the pandemic than usual, Vito's Pizza and Sub owner said today the orders were plentiful.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even in a snowstorm, people have to eat.

That's the mindset of Steve Grinwis, the owner of Vito's Pizza and Subs on the West Side of Grand Rapids. Although the runs the place, he also loaded up his truck, and headed out for deliveries himself Friday.

"Usually, we take two to three deliveries at a time," said Grinwis, "But with the extra drivers, we take one at time. That way they’re going to stay hot, and they don’t have to go as fast. I tell my drivers, hey, if you can’t make it, bring it back. If it gets really slippery, and you don’t feel comfortable, don’t go out there."

On snowy days like this, Grinwis said he brings calls all his drivers overnight to make sure they are ready to come in to work the next day. Friday afternoon, he had four drivers, plus himself, out on the roads.

However, Vito's has been navigating pizza delivery in West Michigan winters for about 40 years.

"Just go slow and be careful," said Grinwis, "Just watch my surroundings, that’s the main thing. You never know who could come and hit you, and who you’ll have to serve around."

On a typical Friday, he said they fulfill about 10 to 15 delivery orders. Today, they will easily do 25. The pandemic has also doubled the number of delivery orders they received compared to before.

If ordering pizza sounds like a great idea while being snowed in, Grinwis said shoveling front walkways and stairs can help out the delivery people a lot.

"Just be patient with your guys tonight," said Grinwis, "It’s going to probably be worse yet later tonight, more snow coming in. If you don’t have to get out, call us, we’ll bring it to you."

