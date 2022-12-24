Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say

Multiple cars have been snowed in and stuck in Allegan County, and authorities are asking drivers to steer clear of back roads until crews can clear them.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow.

Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in.

Allegan County road crews have a huge plow trying to break through drifts but are having problems getting through them all.

Large drifts were reported in the area of 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco Township in Allegan County.

"Drifts were taller than our truck. Cars have been there since last night. We turned to avoid possibly going into them on the other side of the drift," SHAES staff said.

SHAES continues to fully staff its three stations, two of them away from the city with access from county roads.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, MDOT crews removed the barricades from M-40 and reopened the highway.

Officials are still urging drivers to stay off the road as there are still areas of periodic whiteouts.

Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties along and westward of US-131. Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ionia, Montcalm, and Mecosta Co. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall totals have been hard to come by as strong winds have resulted in blowing and drifting snow, limiting the accuracy of accumulation. In fact, snow drifts of 6+ feet were reported in Jenison late Friday evening. Despite the difficulties, many locations have picked up appreciable snowfall, with several 12”+ reports trickling in as of Saturday morning.

On top of the lake effect snow, continued strong and gusty winds will further blizzard conditions. Wind gusts are forecast to remain at 30-40+ mph throughout Saturday. This’ll lead to more blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibility, creating additional travel impacts.

Lastly, the frigid air mass that arrived Friday will continue throughout the weekend. Daytime temperatures will only reach the 10s to 20° both Saturday and Sunday, with wind chill temperatures remaining below 0°.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.