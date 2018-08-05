Possible Severe Weather

Potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, with the greatest threat in the late-afternoon through early evening.

Risks associated with possible severe weather.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) as of Tuesday evening, there is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms, with the greatest threat from large hail and damaging winds, along with a low threat of tornadoes.

Risks associated with possible severe weather.

Precipitation coverage increases during the afternoon Wednesday, then continues through about midnight.

