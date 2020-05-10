Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six develops in the Caribbean

The latest details from the National Hurricane Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tropics are heating up again and a tropical system in the central Caribbean may potentially form into the next hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six, currently located near Jamaica. Here are the Key Messages. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/S30gv3IybC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 4, 2020

As of Sunday evening, this system is known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six. The system is not yet well organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression. Although, warms waters and increasingly favorable environmental conditions indicate the system will strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea in the next several days.

Once a closed low-pressure system forms and winds remain sustained at 39 to 73 mph, it will take the next name on the Greek Alphabet -- Tropical Storm Delta. This is forecasted to take place by Monday evening.

The National Hurricane Center has the path of the storm reaching the Louisiana shoreline by 2 pm Friday. Forecasted currently to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.

It is important to remind users that the average 4- and 5-day National Hurricane Center track forecast errors are about 160 to 200 miles. This means that there is a great deal of uncertainly in regards to the track and development of this storm.

