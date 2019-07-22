MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A saturated atmosphere on Saturday led to tropical storm-like rainfall amounts in parts of northwest Michigan.

Several rounds of storms dumped approximately six inches to over a foot of rain near Mason and Lake Counties.

Rainfall accumulations estimated to be around 6 - 12"+ in Mason and Lake Counties after Saturday's storms.

Radar image shows almost consistent rainfall from midnight through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Some areas saw even more than that. The National Weather Service published a report of 13.53" of rainfall near the town of Fountain located in Mason County. If that report is verified, that would be a new record for the state of Michigan.

The previous record was set in 1914 when Bloomingdale (located in Van Buren County) received 9.78" on August 31st.

Photos of the rain in Mason and Manistee counties show water covering roads, flooding parking lots and filling beaches. The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum posted on Facebook that they experienced "significant flooding" in their building and the museum is closed while they clean up.

Mason County Emergency Management is advising drivers to avoid driving through flood waters and to not drive around blocked or barricaded roads.

