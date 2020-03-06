As of 8 a.m., 28,365 Michiganders were impacted by power outages

Severe thunderstorms swept through Michigan last night, causing damage such as fallen trees and power outages. The storms brought powerful winds, which reportedly reached gusts up to 50MPH.

As of 8 a.m., 28,365 Michiganders were impacted by power outages, according to Consumer Energy's power outage map.

Below is a list of counties experiencing power outages in West Michigan:

Kalamazoo: 14

Kent: 5,188

Muskegon: 729

Newaygo: 1,407

Ottawa: 215

Oceana: 2,540

Early Wednesday morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews traveled to Muskegon to survey the storm damage and found trees and branches down. As people begin to start their days, more downed trees are being reported.

All of these icons are reports of downed trees! Use caution if traveling today and watch for storm debris! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/DHsFrBNbRZ — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) June 3, 2020

The severe weather and watch that was in place overnight has now expired. The overnight showers are expected to be met this morning with high temperatures and less humid air.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.