Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Monday's storms caused widespread property and crop damage, and the deaths of at least two people in Indiana and Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region.

The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.

In Iowa, three mobile coronavirus testing sites were temporarily closed after suffering storm damage.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicate 10 million acres have been damaged in the nation’s top corn producing state.

