Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Monday's storms caused widespread property and crop damage, and the deaths of at least two people in Indiana and Iowa.
Credit: AP
Forrest Marshall, the breakfast crew chief at a Wendy's, picks up letters from a sign that was toppled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a powerful storm moved through the state Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Marshall said he had just finished putting up new lettering on the sign when the storm moved in. "I just thank God I was down (off the ladder)," Marshall said. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region. 

The storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. 

In Iowa, three mobile coronavirus testing sites were temporarily closed after suffering storm damage. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicate 10 million acres have been damaged in the nation’s top corn producing state. 

Credit: AP
A light pole fell and smashed the front of a vehicle near Wrightwood Ave. and Greenview Ave. after a severe thunderstorm battered Chicago neighborhoods, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: AP
A man walks down the road amid debris on the street near Wrightwood Ave. after a severe thunderstorm battered Chicago neighborhoods, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: AP
A man surveys the damage to his car after a severe storm moved through Chicago, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: AP
A downed tree limb blocks a roadway in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest on Monday, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage, and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it moved through Chicago and into Indiana and Michigan. (AP Photo/Tom Berman)

