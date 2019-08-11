GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we begin to see the first snowfalls of the season here in West Michigan, it's time to prepare your car for driving in the winter weather.

AAA is reminding drivers, cars need seasonal checkups, and provided the following recommendations.

Be sure to check the battery and charging system. For electric or hybrid cars, you can minimize battery drain, if it has a thermal heating pack, by plugging it when you're not driving. If you can pre-heat your car, do that before unplugging it in the morning.

Check cooling system hoses for leaks, cracks or loose clamps.

Install tires that give you the best traction. All-season tires work in light to moderate snow conditions. Replace tires with less than 3/32-inches of tread, and make sure your wheels are balanced.

Check tire pressure more frequently in the colder months, since it drops by 1 PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Examine your engine air filter and coolant levels.

Make sure headlights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and back-up lights are working correctly.

Wiper blades should also be checked, along with washer fluid with antifreeze.

Check your brakes, and all fluids to ensure they are at or above safe levels.

Be sure to also have an emergency road kit with a portable phone charger, blankets, food, water and any medicine you might need.

RELATED VIDEO:

More winter weather stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.