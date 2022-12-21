Michigan State Police encouraging Michiganders to prepare for severe winter weather

MSP are providing tips for people to prepare for and stay safe during the upcoming severe winter weather.

MICHIGAN, USA — A major winter storm is heading into West Michigan beginning on Thursday and now is the time to make sure you are ready for it.

Travel is expected to be dangerous statewide starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Winds with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected at times Friday into Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to be prepared for the severe weather conditions by having emergency kits available in their homes and vehicles.

“Winter weather can be highly unpredictable, and we encourage residents to start their travel early, if possible, or delay if plans are flexible,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

“The most important thing residents can do to stay safe during extreme weather is to be ready ahead of time by equipping their homes and vehicles with basic emergency preparedness items and developing an emergency plan.”

MSP provided the following six winter preparedness tips:

Make an emergency supply kit with three days worth of supplies. Include essential items like food, water, batter-powered or hand-cranked radio, blankets, flashlights, batteries and emergency contact information.

Know the difference between a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Storm Warning. Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in your area. Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area.

Identify a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel or know the location of a warming center in case of a power outage.

Stay inside during winter storms. If you have to go outside, be sure to wear multiple layers of lightweight clothing, a hat and gloves. Consider covering your mouth with a scarf or mask when outside for more than a few minutes to protect your lungs from the cold air.

Those with medical conditions that require oxygen or powered medical equipment should ensure they have a backup power source in case of power outages.

