ROCKFORD, Michigan — West Michigan winters can be brutal.

Humans aren't meant to withstand extreme cold, snow and ice. That's why we build shelters. But if we don't take care of those buildings, winter's icy grip can cause some major issues.

Jennifer Rich has worked at Rockford Ace Hardware for 19 years. She's helped people through a lot of extreme weather events. Including last year's ice storm where she worked long shifts selling generators to customers who had been without power for days. The store has been a Rockford staple for decades.

Rich says you shouldn't put off preventative maintenance: "Early is better, but we're going to try to accommodate everybody."

Numerous local hardware stores have dozens of handy men and women available to help and answer questions.

While the official start of winter is still several weeks away, it's good to get a head start.

Do-It-Yourself Winterizing Tips

Install window seal kits to cold air drafts

Door threshold bar to limit drafts between rooms

Sweep your chimney or burn a creosote log before using your fireplace

Mouse repellent or traps

Small engine stabilizer fluid for lawnmowers and other equipment not used in the winter

Cover outdoor water spigots

Blow out water from outdoor hoses

Install protective foam around pipes to prevent freezing

Confidence is high in cooler than average temperatures lingering across West Michigan into at least mid-November.

