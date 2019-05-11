ROCKFORD, Michigan — West Michigan winters can be brutal.
Humans aren't meant to withstand extreme cold, snow and ice. That's why we build shelters. But if we don't take care of those buildings, winter's icy grip can cause some major issues.
Jennifer Rich has worked at Rockford Ace Hardware for 19 years. She's helped people through a lot of extreme weather events. Including last year's ice storm where she worked long shifts selling generators to customers who had been without power for days. The store has been a Rockford staple for decades.
Rich says you shouldn't put off preventative maintenance: "Early is better, but we're going to try to accommodate everybody."
Numerous local hardware stores have dozens of handy men and women available to help and answer questions.
While the official start of winter is still several weeks away, it's good to get a head start.
Do-It-Yourself Winterizing Tips
- Install window seal kits to cold air drafts
- Door threshold bar to limit drafts between rooms
- Sweep your chimney or burn a creosote log before using your fireplace
- Mouse repellent or traps
- Small engine stabilizer fluid for lawnmowers and other equipment not used in the winter
- Cover outdoor water spigots
- Blow out water from outdoor hoses
- Install protective foam around pipes to prevent freezing
Related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to open on Nov. 29
- Unseasonably cold air for November will likely stick around a while
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.