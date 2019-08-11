GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With record breaking cold expected to come through West Michigan early next week, it's time to make sure you and your home are prepared for the freezing temperatures.

Many manufactured homes have pipes that lay above ground underneath the home, making them much more vulnerable to the elements.

The first thing to do is to check the skirting around your manufactured home. Be sure there are no cracks or holes so you can keep the wind from coming in and freezing the pipes.

You'll also want to make sure your vents on the skirting are open, and that your heat tape is plugged in.

Many times people will unplug it in the spring and summertime, and forget to plug it back in before winter.

Kevin Ketelaar, owner of Den Ketelaar Plumbing says it's best to take preventative steps before the winter season so you don't spend a fortune hiring a professional when the damage has already been done.

"Take their suggestions seriously, [especially for] frozen pipes in a mobile home, when somebody has to crawl under there in freezing temperatures and it's all ice," Ketelaar said.

"It's probably a lot cheaper to do preventative maintenance than actually paying somebody to come in to get you back and functional."

When it's really cold, you can let the water trickle from your faucets to keep it moving, but your best bet is to be proactive with your preventative maintenance.

