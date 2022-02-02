Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

The world's most famous groundhog cast a shadow after emerging from his tree stump.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — On a cold morning in Punxsutawney, PA, Phil the groundhog emerged from his tree stump and cast a shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

The prognostication by Punxsutawney Phil happened in front of a crowd of onlookers a little after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After coming out of his stump, Punxsutawney Phil talks to the Groundhog Club president in Groundhogese and gives his prediction:

Here ye, here ye, here ye,

Today, 2-2-22, welcome to Punxsutawney to celebrate Groundhog Day. the one hundred thirty sixth annual trek of the Punxsutawney groundhog club.

Punxsutawney Phil, the seer of seers, the prognosticator of all prognosticators, was gently lifted from his burrow at 7:25 am, and held high to see. His faithful followers had returned with glee!

Placing Phil on top of the stump, where in Groundhogese, he directed the president, Jeff Lundy, and the inner circle to his prediction scroll that reads:

Winter has been bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet winter is just another step in the cycle of life

As I look out over the faces of the true believers from around the world, I bask in the warmth of your hearts.

I couldn’t imagine a better fate, with my shadow I have cast, than a long and lustrous six more weeks of winter.

There it is, the world's most famous groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow on Groundhog's Day 2022.

Watch the entire live Groundhog's Day stream from Punxsutawney, PA here.

