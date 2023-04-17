Rain & Snow Returning To West Michigan

Rain and snow are returning Sunday night and into Monday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details you need to get ready.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After what was a record breaking run of warm temperatures in West Michigan, things are changing for the colder as we head out of the weekend and into the work week ahead.

It has been since March 30 since we've measured even a trace of snow in Grand Rapids, but that is going to change overnight Sunday and into Monday. The low pressure system that brought showers and storms through earlier in the day, will now spin down cold air along with additional moisture.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, temperatures were already 30+ degrees colder than 24 hours ago in some locations, and will continue to fall overnight.

Brrrrrrrr! Check out the temperature drop in the last 24 hours! Rain and snow are on the way overnight, so make sure you're ready for a chilly Monday #WestMichigan! #13OYS #MiWX #WMiWX pic.twitter.com/5cDDrfwRCj — Meteorologist Michael Behrens (@MikeBehrensWX) April 16, 2023

You should expect snow and rain to pick up as we head past midnight on Sunday and into the early morning of Monday. Temperatures will settle into the mid and upper 30s through Monday, with wind chills into the 20s.

Rain and snow showers will continue until ending overnight Monday into Tuesday, with a few flurries that will persist into the daylight hours of Tuesday.

Due to warm surface conditions, given our recent summer-like pattern, overall accumulation should be limited. Grassy areas and elevated surfaces may pick up 1-2+ inches in the hardest hit locations.

Some areas, especially bridges and overpasses, may see slushy road conditions Monday, but overall travel impacts should be minimal.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s by the midweek, but another colder spell of weather will come for next weekend!

Stay warm West Michigan!

