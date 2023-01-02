How to recognize and treat frostbite

With frigid air on the way, it's a good idea to learn the signs of frostbite now. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As temperatures plunge toward the end of this week, the risk for frostbite will be on the rise in West Michigan. When conditions hit the single digits, and wind chills go sub-zero, frostbite could be just minutes away!

When you start to notice the signs of frostbite, you need to act immediately, as waiting could lead to serious and irreversible damage to your skin. In mild cases you can treat this at home, but in the worst case scenarios you may need to seek emergency medical help.

Some of the signs of frostbite include.

Red/pale skin or white/discolored skin.

Hard, cold, and leathery skin.

A cold burning sensation.

Numbness.

Stiff Muscles.

Painful prickling sensation, turning to a throbbing sensation.

Blistering skin

If you notice the above symptoms, you should seek out ways to passively rewarm the affected areas.

When rewarming, avoid rubbing body parts together, or trying to heat them with a stove, hairdryer, heating pad or other direct heat source.

What you should do is warm the affected areas with a warm bath or a warm damp towel. Be careful when using water while numb, as it may be difficult to tell the actual water temperature, and you don't want to damage your skin any further.

If you suspect frostbite has reached a severe stage, indicated by white, blue, or blotchy skin, that is hard and cold to the touch, make sure to seek out medical help immediately. You should also reach out for help any time you are uncertain about the extent of the damage caused by or the degree of suspected frostbite.

The best thing to do with regard to frostbite is prevent it all together! Dress in layers and never keep on wet or damp clothes. Make sure to keep the extremities well covered, as these areas receive less blood flow and thus less warmth.

Keep an eye on the young and elderly as well, to make sure they are not unknowingly suffering from signs of frostbite in the cold.

Stay warm and stay safe West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.