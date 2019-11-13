Grand Rapids and Muskegon both broke their records for record cold temperatures for Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The previous record in Grand Rapids was set way back on Nov. 12, 1984 when it was 27 degrees. It reached that coldest high in 1920 as well. However, that century-old record was beat on Tuesday when temperatures dipped to 24 degrees in Grand Rapids.

In Muskegon, the previous record was set in 1940—also at 27 degrees. But a new record was set on Tuesday when it was 23 degrees.

More record cold is expected on Wednesday, after snow was dumped on the region in an earlier than normal cold spell. In Grand Rapids, the coldest high for Nov. 13 was also set in 1894 and repeated in 1920 when it reached 27 degrees.

On Tuesday, a narrow strip of West Michigan also reported over a foot of snow.

West Michigan is no stranger to snow in November. Through the middle of the month, average accumulations in Grand Rapids are closer to an inch or two. But totals like this are more commonly seen in the Upper Peninsula.

