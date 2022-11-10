Record warmth in November

Thursday's temperatures set new record highs, some the warmest so late in the year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels.

70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November, happening only once every 50 years (on average) - about 2% of the days.

Two years ago, in November 2020, temperatures in the 70s set records on four-consecutive days from November 7-10. This is a trend of warming due to climate change.

Warming has continued has continued since the 1970s, increasing steadily during each 10-year period.

Although temperatures hit record levels Thursday, the number of 70°+ days still can happen through the end of the year (no 70°+ days in December.)

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 On Your Side for 42 years. He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM), a twelve-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner and two-time EMMY® Award Winner.

