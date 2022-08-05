A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 8 p.m. May 9

Fire dangers remain a threat for some in West Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With warmer, drier and windy conditions fire weather has become dangerous for northern counties. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight for portions of West Michigan. This includes Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm and Gratiot counties.

It's advised that one should avoid tossing cigarette butts outdoors, grilling near grassy areas, parking vehicles in tall grass, towing a trailer with dragging trailer chains, or any other activity that may result in sparks, flames, or heat sources near dry surface fuels.

This occurs due to a combination of factors: winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. Southeasterly winds are sustained today at 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 40 mph. relative humidity levels are as low as 24% and temperatures are climbing into the mid to upper 70s. This has created the perfect scenario for a Red Flag Warning as these conditions condone extreme fire behavior.

How does this impact you? Well, burn restrictions are likely in effect in the counties listed above. You can click here or call 866-922-2876 to find out if there are burn restrictions in your area.

Fire danger should decrease by mid-week. Continue to check back with 13 On Your Side for updated fire risks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.