Ringing in the New Year with a possible snow storm

Heavy snow looking likely Saturday into Sunday morning.

Our first heavy snowfall event of the season is looking more likely. 2022 could start off with a bang, but we want to be very clear on where we are in the forecasting process. So here we go!

What we feel confident about today:

We will see areas of impactful snowfall in lower Michigan Saturday into Sunday, but where the heaviest snow will land is very much still up in the air.

The timing of the storm has been pretty consistent. It looks to start off as a wintry mix with a quick switch to snowfall on Saturday afternoon. This system's snow will continue until approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, followed up by some lake effect snow Sunday afternoon.

What we are working through:

While models are gaining a greater understanding of this system, where the heaviest band of snow will set up is still unknown. Right now, 3 to 8+ inches is a safe forecast. One model that is not handling this system well is spitting out even higher totals.

What can you do today:

Prepare. Start thinking about what travel is worth it for the weekend. Make sure the snow blower is gassed up and ready to go and gather some sticks and rocks for building a snowman.

Otherwise, it's a waiting game.

Tomorrow, if models remain consistent, we will be able to tighten up our range and have greater forecast confidence. Friday we will be able to tell you a more precise placement of where the heaviest snow will hit because our small-scale models will be in play.

Stay alert and keep checking in. We will continue to track this system until next year.

