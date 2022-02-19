NWS issues flood warning for Robinson Twp. due to ice jam

The ice jam is reported to be near the M-231 bridge on the Grand River.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Robinson Township in Ottawa County due to an ice jam. The ice jam has been reported to be near the M-231 bridge on the Grand River.

This warning means that flooding of the Grand River or nearby low-lying areas is either imminent or occurring.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management issued a warning that ice jams could become possible on the Grand River in the coming days.

Ice jams occur when pieces of ice are carried along a stream or river's flow and obstruct the flow. This can cause localized flooding and potential flash flooding if the obstruction is suddenly cleared.

Ice jams become more common as temperatures get above freezing. Any melting snow will add water to streams or rivers, which can increase flooding caused by the ice jam.

Michiganders near an ice jam should make sure any belongings are away from the river, and continue to monitor the river while the jam is occurring. It is also recommended to have a “go bag” of clothing, extra medications and a charger for mobile electronic devices.

Any ice jams that are spotted should be reported to local law enforcement.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the water levels on the Grand River.

