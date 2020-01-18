After an overnight storm dumped at least 6 inches of snow across West Michigan, lake effect snowfall is expected to hit the region Saturday evening. The snow was heavy, making it difficult to shovel.

The National Weather Service said temperatures are expected to drop quickly and the wet roads will refreeze, making conditions slippery. Wind chills are also predicted to be 0 to 10 degrees.

Several inches of snow could be possible along the lakeshore, NWS said. Winds will gust up to 45 mph Saturday evening and overnight, which will reduce visibility. NWS is also warning that waves on Lake Michigan will reach 12 feet and additional beach and dune erosion is expected.

The Kent County Road Commission said crews were focused on scraping as much snow as possible off the roads during the day Saturday before temperatures drop. Crews from Ford Airport also worked through the night to clear runways.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 20s on Sunday. Monday morning's commute may be slick, but snow showers will end quickly that morning, leaving the rest of the day dry yet cold.

