West Michigan schools close Thursday due to inclement weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Thursday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

High temperatures Wednesday caused snow across the region to melt, but an overnight cold front into Thursday morning is expected to cause a big freeze.

A wintry mix will transition into snow Thursday, and West Michigan could be left with multiple inches on the ground.

13 On Your Side WEATHER ALERT: A Special Weather Statement has been issued for portions of West Michigan. More at: bit.ly/Special_Weather_Statement Posted by Meteorologist George Lessens on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The impending weather is expected to create dangerous road conditions during the morning and evening commutes. Due to these conditions, more than 15 school districts have decided to close as of 5:45 a.m.

