Frost & Freeze Conditions Expected This Week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It wasn't long ago that we were setting high temperature records here in West Michigan, but that early blast of summer is now long gone, with a much cooler pattern now taking hold!

If you used that early season warmth to get a head start on planting your garden, I have some bad news, we are expecting several nights with frost and freeze conditions as we move into the week ahead. In fact our first Freeze Warning of the week starts at 12 a.m. and goes until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

This means that starting with Sunday night, and lasting through several days this week, you will either need to take plants inside or take steps to protect sensitive vegetation.

While temperatures during the afternoon will be well above freezing all week long, we will continue to flirt with freezing temperatures most mornings in the week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to be in the danger zone for frost and freeze conditions from Monday morning through Thursday morning this week.

Over the coming days if you can take sensitive plants inside overnight that would be best. If not cover them with a sheet or blanket, burlap is also a good choice. You should avoid plastic as this can actually cause more damage to your plants.

Watering plants that are left outdoors ahead of cold weather can also help protect them from freezing conditions. Moist soil will stay warmer than dry soil.

Temperatures will warm back up by the end of the week, but more cooler conditions are expected by next weekend.

Stay weather aware and stay warm West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

