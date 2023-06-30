Severe storms bring hail, high winds to West Michigan

The storms brought down trees and branches, knocked out power for thousands and caused localized flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Severe storms rolled through parts of West Michigan Thursday night, bringing hail, rain and damaging winds.

The impact was the greatest in Newaygo, Montcalm and northern Kent counties, with large hail reported in and around the White Cloud area.

13 ON YOUR SIDE viewers shared photos and videos of the storm and the aftermath:

The storm knocked power out for thousands of West Michiganders overnight. While a majority of customers' power has been restored, the Consumers Energy outage map shows thousands are still without power. It is expected to be restored by the end of Friday, according to Consumers Energy.

To see a live look at power outages and restoration times, click here.

Localized flooding was also an issue. Some areas received as much as four inches of rain within a few hours, prompting flood warnings in Newaygo and Mecosta counties. This comes after a historically dry period throughout West Michigan.

In addition, downed trees and branches caused issues for some West Michiganders, including blocking driveways and roads and falling onto homes.

While thunderstorms appear to be in the forecast for Saturday, they are not expected to be severe. Click here to see the full forecast.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.