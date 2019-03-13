GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A powerful low pressure system is deepening over the Plains and will bring the threat of severe weather to West Michigan on Thursday.

There will be two rounds of thunderstorms with this system: the first begins Wednesday night, the second around midday Thursday. The second round is the time frame of concern for severe thunderstorms, particularly if sunshine occurs for a time and adds fuel for thunderstorm development.

Strong winds will be the primary threat as thunderstorms race through West Michigan. Wind gusts prompted by thunderstorms may exceed 60 mph, while non-thunderstorm winds will range from 40 to 50 mph.

The tornado outlook is low but still present. A quick spin-up is possible but will be very isolated.

One thing is for sure, the heat will be surging in during the day. Highs will easily reach the mid 60s if not higher. Colder air will return quickly starting Thursday night.

The warm afternoon will bring about significant snow melt. Flooding is possible as rivers will be inundated with water from melting snow, but only minor flooding is anticipated, especially north of I-96.

