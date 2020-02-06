Chance for severe weather overnight in West Michigan

The National Weather Service is saying there's a risk for severe weather in West Michigan late Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday.
Some of the thunderstorms in southwest and west central Michigan could produce damaging winds, lightning, heavy rain and the possibility of hail.
NWS said the storms are expected to hit the region between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.