Severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas of West Michigan

The warning will continue until 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of West Michigan, including parts of Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Barry counties. The warning will continue until 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone in the area of a severe thunderstorm warning should seek a safe place immediately.

A severe thunderstorm warning will remain in place until 10 p.m. tonight for Kent, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa and Newaygo counties.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.