Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for several West Michigan counties

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes Kent, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa and Newaygo counties. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that current weather conditions make severe weather likely, according to the NWS. A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm that produces hail at least one inch in diameter and/or winds registering at least 58 mph. 

The NWS says those in the area of a severe thunderstorm watch should review safety procedures and be prepared to move to a safe place if severe weather occurs.

To see the full NWS advisory, click here.

