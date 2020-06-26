Severe thunderstorms to bring strong winds to West Michigan

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat of the storms, which could result in tree damage and power outages.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit West Michigan Friday evening, bringing strong winds, heavy downpours and possible localized flooding.

The National Weather Service says the severe weather is expected to start in the afternoon around 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. The greatest risk will be after 7 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat of the storms, which could result in tree damage and power outages. The National Weather Services says there could be localized flooding in counties south of I-96.

There is a lesser chance that some parts of the region could see hail and a brief tornado. This highest chance of a tornado would be south of I-96 and west of US-131.

The storms could also be moving fast enough to raise Lake Michigan water levels quickly. They could rise or fall one foot or more above average in the course of 30 minutes. During the storm, piers will be dangerous and rip currents will be strong, the National Weather Service said.

