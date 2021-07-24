Severe thunderstorms, unsafe swimming conditions possible in West Michigan

The National Weather Service says the potential for severe weather and dangerous beach conditions continues through 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service released a statement that severe weather and dangerous beach conditions may be possible in West Michigan through Saturday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The NWS says some of these have the potential to be severe, bringing damaging winds, large hail and the potential for an isolated tornado. Heavy rain may also bring the potential for water over roads and flooding in low-lying areas.

To learn how to prepare for severe thunderstorms, click here.

The NWS says beaches between Holland and Manistee will see unsafe swimming conditions throughout Saturday, including waves over four feet tall and strong currents. The south side of piers will be especially dangerous during this time. It is encouraged to avoid swimming and going out on piers during these conditions.

