Severe thunderstorms rolling into West Michigan Monday evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit West Michigan shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service said the storms are crossing Lake Michigan, and as they approach the lakeshore there will be abrupt rises in water levels.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana until 12 a.m. The storms may produce strong winds that could damage trees, power lines and buildings.

UPDATE! Threat for severe weather has increased today over W Michigan. Wind damage to trees, power lines, even structures main threat in addition to localized flooding. SW corner of State under greatest risk. Know where to seek shelter. Have ways to receive warnings. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/zOOIUDrM9K — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 10, 2020

