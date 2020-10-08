Severe thunderstorms rolling into West Michigan Monday evening

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit West Michigan shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service said the storms are crossing Lake Michigan, and as they approach the lakeshore there will be abrupt rises in water levels.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana until 12 a.m. The storms may produce strong winds that could damage trees, power lines and buildings.
