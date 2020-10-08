x
Severe thunderstorms rolling into West Michigan Monday evening

The storms may produce strong winds that could damage trees, power lines and buildings.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit West Michigan shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service said the storms are crossing Lake Michigan, and as they approach the lakeshore there will be abrupt rises in water levels. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana until 12 a.m. The storms may produce strong winds that could damage trees, power lines and buildings.

