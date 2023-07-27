Tracking the potential for severe weather in West Michigan Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — WHAT

SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has upgraded West Michigan to a Slight Risk (2/5) for Friday, as another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible with an approaching cold front heading into the Great Lakes region.

HAZARDS

The greatest risk with be from damaging thunderstorm winds of 60+ mph with lower risks for a tornado and large hail.

TIMELINE

Friday will begin with scattered showers and thunderstorms but the strongest storms are expected to develop and reach West Michigan over the NW counties by 6 pm, quickly progressing through the area, leaving the SE counties after 1 am Saturday. Forecast confidence is increasing in this latest event.

SAFETY

You should have multiple ways to stay weather aware and receive critical weather information.

There are five direct ways in which you can receive weather alerts.

1. NOAA Weather Radio

The first is NOAA Weather Radio. We often refer to them as the “smoke detector” for severe weather, because they will automatically sound an alarm in the case of a natural disaster or severe weather.

2. Local Broadcast

There is also always your local TV station. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Department streams on-air and online during an active storm.

3. Radio Station

Local radio stations should alert you if a storm is in your area. You can even set up devices like Alexa and Google Home to alert you with weather notifications.

4. Smartphone

Your smartphones also offer numerous ways to receive critical weather alerts. We have a 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather App that will allow you to track the storm and receive alerts.

5. Outdoor Sirens

Outdoor sirens are also an option, as they will go off in the threat of immediate danger, but are only meant to be heard outdoors. So, if you are inside this should not be how you receive your severe weather alerts. Outdoor sirens can also be unreliable, difficult for those hard of hearing, and go off for other reasons beyond tornadoes.

While all of those methods are great, none of them are foolproof. So we suggest having two ways to receive alerts at all times.

