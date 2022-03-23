Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday in West Michigan

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are tracking the potential for thunderstorms to become strong to severe as we head into the afternoon hours today.

TIMEFRAME: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Mainly along and south of I-96

THREATS: Thunderstorms producing damaging wind gusts are the number one player. Moderate-sized hail is also a possibility, as well as a very small isolated tornado threat.

Because of this threat, the Strom Prediction Center has placed locations along and south of I-96 under a level one (green) threat for severe weather. Locations south and east of I-94 are under a level two (yellow) threat for severe.

A level one threat for severe weather means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. These would be weak and short-lived. A level two threat for severe weather is a notch higher on the scale, meaning scattered severe storms are possible — still short-lived, but slightly more intense.

In order for the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning, the storm must contain 1-inch diameter hail, wind gusts of 58+ mph, or a tornado. All severe thunderstorm warnings should be taken seriously and you should seek shelter immediately.

Remember there is a difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a warning. Watch means that it is time to prepare, while a warning means you need to take action now.

It's also critical that you have multiple means to stay updated about severe alerts. That means you should also be relying on two of the following alert systems: NOAA Weather Radio, Local TV/Radio Stations, Weather Apps, or Outdoor Sirens.

Stay safe, stay weather aware!

