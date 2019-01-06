WEATHER UPDATE, 8:50 p.m: The storm is passing across Michigan, with most of West Michigan now being under a thunderstorm watch instead of a warning.

NWS has now issued thunderstorm warnings for northeastern Calhoun County, northern Jackson County and Ingham County as the storm moves east.

High winds and penny-sized hail are expected.

Those warnings are in effect until 9:45 p.m.

Power outages are growing in Michigan, with Consumers Energy reporting more than 22,200 customers without power in the state.

They said, "Our crews are fully mobilized repairing damage caused by the latest storm. We will continue to work around the clock until every customer’s power is restored."

The severe weather knocked down trees and power lines in Allegan and Barry Counties.

WEATHER UPDATE, 8:30 p.m: Thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for counties across West Michigan.

A thunderstorm warning remains for Barry County until 8:45 p.m.

NWS said intense thunderstorms like these can produce brief tornadoes, but a tornado is not "immediately" likely. They are telling people to take precautions are move to the lowest floor of a building.

Scattered power outages are affecting over 17,000 customers in Michigan, according to the Consumers Energy outage map. Some of those outages are in the area.

They said their crews are working around the clock to restore power.

►See severe weather alerts here.

WEATHER UPDATE, 8:02 p.m: A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for southern Calhoun County and southwestern Jackson Counties as the storm barrels across Michigan.

That warning will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.

There are scattered power outages reported around West Michigan. Consumers Energy's outage map says there are nearly 15,000 customers statewide without power.

There is an outage affecting a couple thousand in the Grand Rapids-area.

WEATHER UPDATE, 7:55 p.m: The severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for central Allegan County.

High winds and penny size hail are expected for that area. The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Thunderstorm watches are also in effect for much of West Michigan.

►See severe weather alerts here.

WEATHER UPDATE, 7:40 p.m: A severe thunderstorm warning has now been issued for eastern Allegan County, southern Kent County, southwest Ionia County and Barry County.

High winds, hail and lightning are hazards with that storm.

The National Weather Service also said heavy rain is expected, which could cause flooding. "Do not drive into flooded roads," they said.

NWS downgraded the hail hazard in Calhoun County to "golf ball size." But large hail is a significant hazard for the area.

Large hail hits Battle Creek Hail in Battle Creek. Photo by Laurie Bachler. Hail in Battle Creek. Photo from Morgan Hyde on Facebook. Hail in Battle Creek. Photo by Morgan Hyde. "Almost Summer in BC, MI!!" Photo by Nancy Beemer Binger Hail in Battle Creek. Courtesy: Dawn on Twitter

WEATHER UPDATE, 7:35 p.m: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties across southern Michigan as storms cross Lake Michigan.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Calhoun, Allegan and Ottawa Counties Saturday evening.

The storm first hit Calhoun County, with reports of large hail. The National Weather Service said "tennis ball size hail" and 60 mph wind gusts are the hazards in that area. They said people in Calhoun County should expect wind and hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, vehicles and trees.

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Calhoun County until 7:30 p.m. NWS said a tornado is possible.

Another thunderstorm warning was issued for Allegan and Ottawa Counties until 8:15 p.m. Those counties will also see strong winds and large hail, about penny-sized.

"If on or near Lake Macatawa, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle," NWS said in the alert.

WATCH LIVE UPDATES HERE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.