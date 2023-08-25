Comstock Park residents say severe storms rolled in suddenly: 'Matter of seconds'

"It went silent, it went still. And then all of a sudden the gust of wind hit and it blew us back," said Amanda Loudin, who was outside when the storm hit Thursday.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — As severe storms rolled across West Michigan Thursday evening, some residents say there was little warning ahead of the damaging storms.

Storm reports say wind gusts reached at least 60 mph, causing damage like downed trees and wires. Multiple roads were blocked by debris and thousands are still without power.

Alpine Township has seen widespread damage from the storm, including a roof ripped off a home near 7 Mile Road. The roof blocked Alpine Avenue overnight as crews worked to clear the damage.

In Comstock Park, Jennifer and Amanda Loudin had been outside enjoying the weather with their puppy when the storm came through. Originally thinking it was just a rain shower, they stayed outside when the storm clouds got closer.

"And then it quickly turned, matter of seconds, into this haze around us," Amanda said. "It went silent, it went still. And then all of a sudden the gust of wind hit and it blew us back."

She said they went into the house and watched as the storms blew across their neighborhood.

"We look over and our oak tree that's 100 years old and huge just gets lifted up," Jennifer said. "We just watch everything in the backyard get lifted up and just slammed down and it cracked."

Amanda and Jennifer called for their puppy to come inside, and they say the wind slammed her across the deck. She was later taken to an emergency hospital for treatment.

They said the storm had formed suddenly, and that they had not received any warnings prior to the storm reaching them.

"There was no warning, there was no siren, nothing and then all of a sudden there were sirens and ambulances and stuff afterwards," said Jennifer. "And then we looked out and saw that our neighbors' houses had been flattened and roofs have been torn off."

Jennifer and Amanda said that after the storm came through, neighbors went through the neighborhood to check on others.

"Comstock Park is a community and they're showing up for each other tonight," Amanda said.

