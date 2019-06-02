MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy would like to remind everyone to be safe when the power goes out.

Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything else those lines may be touching. Consumer Energy also wants to remind residents that if there is an emergency or if they see a downed line, call 9-1-1 first before calling them at 800-477-5050.

You can be alerted automatically by Consumers Energy. To sign up for automatic alerts, click here. You can also use their website's outage map to keep track of outages and the estimated time of restoration.

A few safety notes during the storm:

During storms, phone lines can get congested, as a result, Consumers Energy recommends only using your phone if there is an emergency.

Make sure you have flashlights available - not candles as candles can be a fire hazard.

Leave your porch lights on, that way if there is a power outage, they can easily see when the power is restored.

Check on your food after the outage, to make sure nothing is spoiled.

Stay off the roads unless you need to be out!

For a full safety list, visit Consumer Energy's website.

