Consumers Energy continues to restore power, 115,000 still without service

The majority of customers are expected to be restored by the end of Friday.

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy crews have surpassed the halfway point in restoring service to more than 245,000 customers who lost power in severe thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, crews had restored power to more than 130,000 customers. There are 115,000 still without power.

Restoration work for areas with heavier damage, including customers in Branch, Calhoun, Kent, Jackson and Saginaw counties, may continue into the weekend.

Strong winds from storms on Tuesday and Wednesday brought winds up to 70 mph, knocking down trees along with nearly 5,000 electric wires and broke more than 200 poles.

Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

