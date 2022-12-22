DoorDash suspends operations through Saturday

DoorDash says the exact time and duration of each suspension will vary by city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — DoorDash has announced Thursday it has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across Michigan and Indiana.

DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022:

Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo, MI

Muskegon, MI

Traverse City, MI

Benton Harbor, MI

DoorDash says the exact time and duration of each suspension will vary by city.

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “We are closely monitoring the difficult conditions on the ground and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Our thoughts are with local Dashers, merchants and customers and we thank all of them for their understanding.”

