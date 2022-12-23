Multiple flights at Ford Airport canceled amid winter storm

Widespread snow and strong wind gusts are expected to cause low visibility Friday, making travel dangerous.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a winter storm hits West Michigan, multiple flights both arriving at and departing from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are canceled.

This comes as the potential for blizzard conditions ramps up into Friday afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts and widespread snow are expected to cause low visibility, making travel dangerous into the holiday weekend.

This storm is also bringing the threat of snowfall totals in the double digits and subzero temperatures throughout West Michigan.

Local officials have been encouraging Michiganders to stay home unless absolutely necessary while this storm impacts the region.

Pamela Kwiatkowski, Chief Insurance Officer for Goose Insurance Services, said fliers should be flexible if their flight is canceled, and prepared to be rebooked.

"Keep yourself informed and be ready to go at a moment's notice," said Kwiatkowski. "If you have been rebooked, you've got to be ready. Don't go shopping at the mall if you're waiting to have a flight rebooked because you could get a notification saying you need to be in the airport in two hours."

Earlier this week, American, United and Southwest Airlines allowed travelers to change or cancel their flight without penalties because of the incoming winter storm.

The best way to check on your flight for delays or cancelations is to check with your specific airline. The airport also has a real time flight tracker for arrivals and departures.

