Grand Rapids firefighters responding to multiple calls after severe storms

Grand Rapids firefighters are responding to three reports of fires in the area after severe weather and high winds knocked down powerlines and trees.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters are responding to multiple calls of structure fires around the city.

The Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Facebook page reported that firefighters are responding to three fires in the area.

A fire was reported at the 100 block of Diamond Avenue SE, 200 block of Spencer Street NE and 1600 block of Francis Avenue SE.

Viewer video sent in earlier this evening shows a small fire near the bell tower of the church at the 100 block of Diamond Avenue SE.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more information about the other fires in the area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.