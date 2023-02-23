Consumers Energy: Restoring power after storm will take multiple days

As of Thursday around noon, Consumers says it has restored power to 21,000 customers and around 205,000 people are still without power.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy says it's going to be a multi-day event to restore power to customers around Michigan. There are more than 300 crews mobilized to restore power.

As of Thursday around noon, Consumers says it has restored power to 21,000 customers and around 205,000 customers are without power.

The hardest-hit areas are Southwest and Southeast Michigan including Hillsdale and Kalamazoo Counties.

"With the the ice forming last night and causing all these outages today, we're really assessing the damage and beginning the restoration efforts here this morning," said Chris Fultz, Vice President of Gas Operations with Consumers Energy.

"The additional winds coming in could and likely will impact some of the restoration efforts in making sure that we're keeping our crews safe," Fultz told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Fultz says Consumers Energy does not raise up its bucket trucks when winds exceed 40 miles an hour. With strong wind gusts and tree branches moving as ice melts, further damage is possible.

"Rest assured we'll keep restoring as long as we can keep everybody safe but that that may have an impact."

Consumers Energy says about a half-inch of ice – equivalent to the weight of a baby grand piano – covered Michigan’s southern counties, resulting in more than 5,700 downed wires and more than 215,000 outages.

People are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Drivers are asked to keep a safe distance from crews working along Michigan roads Thursday.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter or through the Consumers Energy app. Estimated restoration times can vary based on damage assessments and changing weather conditions.

