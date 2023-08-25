Kent County Sheriff's Office asking residents to submit storm damage

The Kent County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Operations Center wants residents to share reports of storm damage to assist in emergency response planning.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) activated its Emergency Operations Center Thursday night after severe storms caused extensive damage in the northern portion of the county.

Friday morning, KCSO is asking people to report storm damage to their Emergency Operations Center via a website or a QR code.

The information provided by residents will help determine how the county sheriff's department will be responding to the widespread damage.

KCSO said that they have been out assessing damage since the storms wrapped up Thursday night and have found "several homes with significant structural damage."

The National Weather Service is also surveying damage Friday to determine if tornadoes touched down in two different locations across the state.

Authorities are reminding the public, if you have any non-emergency unmet needs to include sheltering, you are asked to call 211.

