Muskegon Rescue Mission, Department of Public Works prepared for storm

The Muskegon Rescue Mission says that they expect to increase their shelter residents by 30% over the next few days.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of the Muskegon Rescue Mission, is preparing to help more people than usual seeking shelter at their facilities.

"Right now, it's literally life or death for people, said Skoglund. "This is weather you are likely not to survive in if you stay outside all night. We expect to see our numbers jump from 70 to 80 men staying with us to 100 to 110 men, our women's facility will have somewhere between 50 to 60 people this evening."

Skoglund adds that their services extend beyond just a place to sleep.

"When they're coming in, they're not prepared for these kind of conditions from a physical standpoint, hats, coats, gloves so we provide all of that for them and we do that free of charge," said Skoglund.

While the Muskegon Mission is helping those in need in their community, the Muskegon Department of Public Works is busy clearing roads for that early morning commute.

"We will focus on the majors and keep those and routes to the hospitals for emergency vehicles cleared first," said Public Works Director Dan VanderHeide.

Working throughout the day, Vanderheide says roads weren't impassible in the early hours but says they're ready for the slick and icy coating that could form throughout the night.

"It has not been quite as bad as we thought," said Vanderheide. "Roads have been not icy really, mostly just wet and slick from snow at this point. I think that will change a bit as we head into the overnight we'll get some ice build up from what we're seeing, but that was expected, but we're ready for that."

