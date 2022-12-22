Some Muskegon side streets may not be cleared until Monday, city says

In an updated winter storm plan released by the city, they encourage residents to not travel and abide by the odd/even parking regulations.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is warning residents that some side streets in the city may not be cleared of snow until after the weekend.

The city released an updated winter storm plan Thursday afternoon as snow began to fall in West Michigan.

The plan encourages residents to avoid traveling during the storm and to follow the winter parking regulations which have been in place since Dec. 1.

They say that snow removal crews will be prioritizing major roads in the city to ensure that emergency vehicles can operate.

The city is also reminding residents that the Muskegon downtown business zone has different parking regulations than the rest of the city.

You can find information about the parking regulations here:

