Severe storms leave widespread damage, power outages across West Michigan

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is setting up an emergency operations center to help respond to the aftermath of the storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Severe thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan Thursday evening, leaving behind downed tress, debris on roads and over 195,000 people without power. Three people also died in a crash during the storms.

The storms began this evening and brought high winds, heavy rain and lightning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), heavy rain was a factor in a fatal crash that killed two children and a woman in northern Kent County. Two others were also injured in the crash.

KCSO says they are investigating the crash and will provide more details when available.

Tornado sirens went off for many communities in northern Kent County and the surrounding area.

Damage in the form of downed trees, powerlines and debris in roads have been reported throughout Kent, Montcalm and Ionia counties.

Viewer photos of Thursday evening severe weather 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

Three fires were reported in the aftermath of the storms, including a nearly 150-year-old church being repurposed. Heritage at Diamond is located at the 100 block of Diamond Ave SE. The church was hit by lightning, which ignited a small fire near the bell tower.

Firefighters responded to the fire and quickly put it out.

A roof was also torn off of a building during the storm on Alpine Avenue. KCSO says that both directions of the road were blocked Thursday night due to the roof and downed powerlines.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.