Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several West Michigan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of West Michigan, including Kent, Newaygo, Barry, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties. The warning in Kent, Newaygo and Barry counties is in effect until 11 p.m. The warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. for all other counties.

Anyone in the area of the warning should seek shelter immediately. The NWS says an interior room on the lowest floor of a building is the safest place during severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch will continue in West Michigan until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

