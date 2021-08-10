Severe thunderstorm watch issued for West Michigan

The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for West Michigan. The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions make severe thunderstorms likely. The NWS says a thunderstorm is severe if it produces hail one inch or more in diameter and/or winds reaching at least 58 mph.

During the watch, it is encouraged to review safety plans in the event of severe weather.

For more information on severe thunderstorm watches, click here. To learn how to best prepare for a severe thunderstorm, click here.

